Elderly dog rescued from sinkhole in Hesperia front yard

article

Crews in San bernardino County rescued an elderly dog from a sinkhole in the front yard of a Hesperia home Wednesday.

The San Bernardio County Fire Department was called out to the home Wednesday morning. When they got there, they found Janie the dog trapped about 15 feet below ground.

Janie's owner told firefighters that they found the pup in the hole in the morning, and were concerned that Janie might have been in there overnight.

(Janie the dog (Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Facebook)

Before the crew could get into the hole to get Janie out, they had to make sure it wouldn't crumble. Once they did that, they were able to simply drop a ladder down into the hole and pluck Janie out.

SUGGESTED:

Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Facebook

The department said Janie was "unharmed and appeared overjoyed to be reunited with her owner."