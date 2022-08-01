Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino County house fire

A community is in mourning after a fire claims the lives of an elderly couple.

The tragic incident comes not long after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The fire broke out in the 1100 block of Holly Vista Boulevard in San Bernardino a little after 11 p.m. Saturday, killing 81-year-old Carol Carty and her husband 82-year-old James Carty. The fire also killed the family's pets.

The couple's family tells FOX 11 they tried to save the pets during the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for the grieving family. Those looking to help the family can click here for more information.

The cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.