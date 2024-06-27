El Segundo lab evacuated over possible fume leak; 2 hospitalized

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A release of unknown fumes emanating from a Northrop Grumman lab in El Segundo prompted an evacuation of 100 employees and sent two people to a hospital.

Fire crews responded around 10 a.m. Thursday to a Northrop Grumman facility in the 600 block of Hornet Way, south of 118th Street and west of Aviation Way, to contain a possible leak, according to the El Segundo Fire Department.

"Firefighters onsite have evacuated 100 employees, with the county hazmat team on the way," an ESFD public information officer told City News Service late Thursday morning.

Two people were hospitalized, and three others were treated at the scene for exposure to the fumes.

Fire officials said there was no danger to the community.

The cause of the leak was unclear.