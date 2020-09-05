El Dorado Fire ignited at gender reveal photoshoot grows to over 17K acres

Firefighters continue to make progress on the El Dorado Fire, which authorities determined was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal photoshoot over the Labor Day weekend.

The fire has grown to 17,598 acres and is currently 54% contained, it was reported Sept. 15.

Initial reports stated the device was used at a gathering, but it was later revealed it was used for a photoshoot.

On Sept. 15, firefighters built a contingency line between the blaze and the Angelus Oaks community in anticipation of a wind influence. Currently, the fire is actively burning on an upslope towards San Bernardino Peak, the San Bernardino National Forest said.

According to San Bernardino NF, the fire is expected to continue burning down the hill toward Highway 38 Tuesday and "fire crews are in position to directly attack the fire with both hand lines and hose lines."



The fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 5 at El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city, officials said.

During the first weekend of the firefight, their main concern was the heat. Firefighters initially said the blaze was extremely active with 300-foot flame lengths.

Evacuations

As of Sept. 15, the area east of Bryant Street on Highway 38 remains under an evacuation order. This includes Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Barton Flats / Jenks Lake Area east to Onyx Summit.

El Dorado Fire Evacuation Map (San Bernardino County )

Currently, there are no evacuation orders in place for Big Bear residents.

Evacuation center

A Red Cross reception site has been established in the cafeteria of the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands. Those looking to evacuate with animals can contact San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control at (800) 472-5609.

Road closure

• Highway 38 remains closed between Bryant St. and Lake Williams Dr.

Forest Closures

The Regional Forester has closed all National Forests in California, including the San Bernardino National Forest.

The emergency closure order has been extended to Sept. 21.