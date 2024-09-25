Eduardo Xol, star of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ dead at 58: reports

article

Eduardo Xol, who starred in "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 58 after allegedly being stabbed in Southern California.

Information from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office website indicates he passed away on Friday, Sept. 20. His death comes 10 days after he was reportedly stabbed at his Palm Springs apartment.

In a statement to FOX News Digital, an official with Palm Springs PD said they received a report from a man requesting help on Sept. 10 around 5:41 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Xol was suffering from multiple injuries. Xol told authorities he had been stabbed but did not identify a suspect.

TMZ said he was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others," his family said in a statement to TMZ.

FOX News and TMZ both reported Richard Joseph Gonzales was identified as a suspect. He has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the alleged stabbing.

