Ed Sheeran plays for sick patients at children's hospital in Australia

British pop star Ed Sheeran treated young patients to a concert when he visited a children's hospital in Brisbane, Australia while he was on tour.

Queensland Children’s Hospital posted a video of the singer serenading the crowd and playing his guitar across parts of the hospital.

The hospital thanked Sheeran on its Instagram page for dropping in and making some memories for our patients and families."

Sheeran played for three nights over the weekend in the Queensland capital’s Suncorp stadium.

RELATED: Linkin Park releases previously unheard song featuring late singer Chester Bennington

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. He has won multiple awards including Grammys.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.