Ebony Alert issued for missing woman in Los Angeles County

article

An Ebony Alert was issued by Monday for a 19-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol issued the Ebony Alert shortly before 10 a.m. on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sanai Makayla Singh, who suffers from an unspecified condition that requires medication, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday at her home in the 300 block of East 109th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Singh was described as a 5-foot-1-inch tall Black female weighing approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

SUGGESTED:

The Ebony Alert system went into effect in California on Jan. 1, 2024. An Ebony Alert acts like an Amber Alert or Silver Alert but is geared specifically toward finding missing Black youth and young women.

FOX 11's Marla Tellez spoke with California State Senator Steven Bradford, the lawmaker who first introduced this national alert system and spearheaded the program back in 2020. Black women and girls make up approximately 18% of all missing persons cases despite accounting for only about 7% of the population, according to 2022 data from the National Crime Information Center and U.S. Census Bureau.

"Evidence shows that African-American young girls and women are ignored," said Bradford in a previous interview with FOX 11. "The resources are not committed to the same level as their counterparts when they come up missing."

Ebony Alerts follow similar criteria to Amber Alerts, but with slightly broader qualifications. The age range for an Ebony Alert expands past 17 years of age to 25 years of age, but there must still be reason to believe that the missing person is in imminent danger with no other available information that could lead to their recovery.

"When was the last time you drove down the freeway and saw an Amber Alert for a missing African-American young woman or girl? But we've all known about the Gabby Petitos of the world," said Bradford. "We just want the same level of commitment by both media and law enforcement."

Anyone with information regarding Singh's whereabouts was urged to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.