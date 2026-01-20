Man found dead in pickup truck in East LA

The Brief A man was found dead inside a pickup truck in East LA. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be damage to the passenger side window. The name of the victim has not been released.



A death investigation was launched in East Los Angeles after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck, officials said.

What we know:

Deputies with the LA County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Arriving deputies discovered a man in the driver's seat of a black pickup truck in the area of Telegraph Road and South Woods Avenue, just off the 5 Freeway.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed damage to the truck's window on the passenger side.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released, and no further information has been released by authorities.