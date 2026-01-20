Man found dead in pickup truck in East LA
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation was launched in East Los Angeles after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck, officials said.
What we know:
Deputies with the LA County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
Arriving deputies discovered a man in the driver's seat of a black pickup truck in the area of Telegraph Road and South Woods Avenue, just off the 5 Freeway.
SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed damage to the truck's window on the passenger side.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released, and no further information has been released by authorities.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and FOX 11 Justin O'Brien's reporting from SkyFOX.