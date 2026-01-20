Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in pickup truck in East LA

Published  January 20, 2026 11:15am PST
East Los Angeles
A death investigation was launched in East Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. 

The Brief

    • A man was found dead inside a pickup truck in East LA.
    • Aerial images from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be damage to the passenger side window.
    • The name of the victim has not been released. 

LOS ANGELES - A death investigation was launched in East Los Angeles after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck, officials said. 

What we know:

Deputies with the LA County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 

Arriving deputies discovered a man in the driver's seat of a black pickup truck in the area of Telegraph Road and South Woods Avenue, just off the 5 Freeway. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed damage to the truck's window on the passenger side. 

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released, and no further information has been released by authorities. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and FOX 11 Justin O'Brien's reporting from SkyFOX. 

East Los AngelesCrime and Public Safety