Man shot to death at East LA marijuana dispensary

Los Angeles County homicide detectives were investigating after a man, described by witnesses as a security guard, was shot and killed inside a marijuana dispensary in East LA overnight.

The shooting was reported in the 6100 block of Whittier Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when the LA County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a gunshot victim down.

When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

Authorities were unable to confirm at this stage of the investigation whether the shooting was connected to a robbery or burglary.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.