Woman killed during 7-vehicle collision in East LA

A family is mourning the loss of a young woman after she was killed in a violent multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles.

The crash happened just after midnight on Dec. 26 near Olympic Blvd. and Vancouver Ave.

California Highway Patrol say a Chrysler was speeding when it crashed into a Toyota, drove through the intersection, then hit five parked cars. The passenger in the Chrysler, identified as 21-year-old Evelyn Ortega Solis, died at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was taken into custody.

The drivers of the Chrysler and Toyota were not badly injured.

Officials believe speed may have been a factor, but the exact cause of the crash is unknown.