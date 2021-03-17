Watch Earth-to-space call on GDLA with astronauts aboard the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Shannon Walker will be live on Good Day LA Thursday morning from the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts currently stationed aboard the ISS will be talking about their experience up in space, and will answer questions submitted by local elementary students to GDLA.

Later in the day, the same astronauts will be answering more questions from K-12 students from seven California school districts, live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. That event will be streamed at 8:35 a.m. PST.

RELATED: Tune in for the Earth-to-space call between California students and astronauts aboard ISS

The districts include Pomona Unified, Ontario-Montclair, Chaffey Joint Unified, Claremont Unified, Mountain View Unified, Fontana Unified, and Rialto Unified.

Astronauts have been living on the ISS for over 20 years now, where they have been testing technologies and developing skills to set up the future generation of space adventurers.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.