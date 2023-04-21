Earth Day 2023: Community teaming up to clean up LA River Apr. 22

article

The community is teaming up on Earth Day to clean up the Los Angeles River April 22.

The group, featuring staff from retailers STIIIZY and members of the nonprofit organization LA Waterkeepers, is leading the charge in organizing a community clean-up in Los Angeles' Atwater Village neighborhood.

More than 180 volunteers are expected to participate in the big cleanup.

"Community matters to each of us, deeply, and in immeasurable ways. By investing in organizations like LA Waterkeeper, we can continue to drive impactful environmental change," said STIIIZY’s Director of Social Impact DeRon Waller in a press release.

For more information on LA Waterkeepers, you can click here for more information. Those looking to check out STIIIZY's products and stores can click here for more details.