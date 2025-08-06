Early Epstein accuser pushes for Ghislaine Maxwell to stay in prison

The Brief One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims is pushing for Ghislaine Maxwell to remain in prison. Alicia Arden accused Epstein of sexual battery in a Santa Monica hotel room in 1997. Arden's attorney, Gloria Allred, represents more than two dozen of Epstein and Maxwell's victims.



Attorney Gloria Allred and her client Alicia Arden are calling for more transparency in the handling of files in the Jeffrey Epstein case and are pushing for Ghislaine Maxwell to remain behind bars.

The backstory:

Arden accused Epstein of sexual battery in a Santa Monica hotel room in 1997. She filed a police report. Allred said it is the first documented account of sex crimes committed by Epstein.

"Jeffrey's in my brain and I see him again and again, and I remember what he did to me in that hotel room and I feel pain in my heart for myself and all the victims everywhere," said Arden.

Allred represents more than two dozen victims of Epstein and Maxwell, who last month was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. As the investigation continues, Maxwell has said she'd be willing to answer Congress' questions for her if she was given immunity.

What they're saying:

"I believe he should release the entire transcript of his more than nine-hour interview with her, including all of his questions and all of her answers," Allred said of Blanche.

Arden fought back tears as she told a room of reporters that she was frustrated.

"The files should be released. I'm tired of the govt saying they want them to release them. So please just do it," said Arden.

Allred said she understands why many victims remain silent as Epstein's name continues to make headlines but said there is power in sharing their stories, as Arden has.

"There are also good reasons for victims to break their silence and share with the public their opinions of what should happen next in this battle for truth, transparency and justice," said Allred.

She added she hopes people will call on their representatives in Congress to demand action.