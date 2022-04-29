Dunkin' adds cornbread donuts, donut holes to menu

article

Dunkin’s new spring and summer menu is here, and it’s adding sweet and savory comfort food to the mix: cornbread donuts and donut holes are now available.

The Massachusetts-based bakery and coffee chain announced the new menu items this week, along with the return of other seasonal favorites. The corn cake-based donuts and donut holes, known as MUNCHKINS, are glazed to give them the mix of sweet and savory.

For a limited time, Dunkin’ is selling a new cake batter signature latte, so "Dunkin’ devotees" don’t have to "hack the menu" to make their own. The latte is made with espresso and cake batter flavor, then topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

RELATED: Tropicana Crunch: 1st-ever breakfast cereal made to pair with orange juice drops in May

Also on the list is a new mango pineapple Dunkin’ refresher, which combines mango and pineapple fruit flavors with green tea, lemonade or coconut milk. On the hot food menu, they’re adding a seasonal tomato pesto grilled cheese sandwich.

What is Dunkin’ bringing back?

Spring menu items at Dunkin' (Photo credit: Dunkin')

Dunkin’ is bringing back two coffee flavors for the spring and summer, one by "popular demand" and the other as part of their Limited Batch series: Butter pecan iced coffee is now available and can also be added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. Sunrise batch iced coffee is made with beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America.

Advertisement

The new flavors are "as bold and bright as the days ahead," said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’.

