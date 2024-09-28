DTLA protesters demand action to address California’s soaring cost of living

article

More than a hundred protesters marched across downtown Los Angeles Saturday to protest the cost of living in California.

"It is way too high to the point where our people are moving out," said Miracle McKinney. "We should have wages that are decent enough where we can live in the city we work in."

According to a recent US News report, the cost of living in California is 30 percent higher than the national average. While Los Angeles was ranked as the second most expensive city in the United States.

"Companies are price gouging," said McKinney. "[They’re] raising rents without actually raising wages."

The protesters held signs Saturday that said, "Raise the wages, lower the rent".

"We cannot afford to go out and take vacations," said Liliana Hernandez. "We need to pay the rent first, the bills, and think about what we’re going to eat in the week."

SUGGESTED: This is how much money you need to 'live comfortably' in California, data shows

Hernandez works as a housekeeper in Santa Monica. She’s a single mom that says she just tries to stay ahead of her bills.

"I’m lucky to have a rent control apartment unit, but my coworkers have to travel [from] Palmdale and Bakersfield," said Hernandez.

The demonstrators played music while marching across downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. Their message caught the eyes of people walking by.

"Wages aren’t going up, it’s tough out there," said Tajai Mcgehe, walking by the protest. "Lower rent, you can’t be mad about that. Makes me want to jump in and join them."

The protesters hope their message will lead to change.

"We’re sending a message to the corporations and the landlords," said Hernandez. "We need the salaries to go up and the rent to go down."