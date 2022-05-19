DTLA follow-home robbery: 1 of 5 suspects arrested; LAPD fears there may be more victims

article

Police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in connection to a follow-home robbery that happened over the weekend in downtown Los Angeles.

Back on Sunday, May 15, a man pulled up to his home in the 800 block of South Hope Street a little before 2:15 a.m. As the person was walking into the apartment complex, he was attacked by five suspects. At one point during the confrontation, the victim resisted and a shootout began between the victim and the suspects.

The exchange of gunfire ended with the victim getting shot multiple times, and later ending up at the hospital.

The suspects ran off in a white four-door sedan, possibly a late model Nissan Sentram according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in connection to a follow-home robbery that happened over the weekend in downtown LA. LAPD fears there may be more victims. PHOTO: LAPD.

Shortly after the shooting, 21-year-old Justin Alphonso Sanchez was arrested in connection to Sunday's attack. Police were able to arrest Sanchez after he checked into a local hospital after the shootout.

Sanchez is being charged with assault with deadly weapon and robbery, LAPD said.

LAPD said officers are still looking for four more suspects from Sunday's violent incident. Police also fear Sanchez and the group may have targeted other victims before this weekend.

Below are photos released by LAPD on the suspects still on the run:

Anyone with information on Sanchez, the four other suspects, or may have been targeted by the five suspects in the past is asked to call 213-486-6840.