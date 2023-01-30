DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash

The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work.

Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members. Rodriguez died at the scene.

Rodriguez was described as a "caring and loving mom, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter," according to a GoFundMe page created for her.

"She was always kind and willing to help out others. Always welcoming others with open arms."

A memorial filled with candles, flowers, and photos has been erected in Rodriguez's honor at the scene of the crash.