Expand / Collapse search

DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

DTLA churro vendor killed in suspected DUI crash

A beloved downtown Los Angeles street vendor was killed on the way to work by a suspected DUI driver.

LOS ANGELES - The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work.

Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members. Rodriguez died at the scene.

Rodriguez was described as a "caring and loving mom, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter," according to a GoFundMe page created for her. 

"She was always kind and willing to help out others. Always welcoming others with open arms."

A memorial filled with candles, flowers, and photos has been erected in Rodriguez's honor at the scene of the crash. 