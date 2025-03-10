Odell Beckham Jr., Druski deny assault claims in Diddy lawsuit

The Brief Comedian Druski and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. are named in a lawsuit alleging gang rape in Orinda, California in 2018, which they both deny. Druski claims the allegations are false, stating he was not a public figure in 2018 and had no connections to the entertainment industry at that time. Beckham also denies the allegations, asserting he has never met the plaintiff and was not in Orinda during the alleged incident.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

Comedian Druski and former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are denying allegations linked to the two public figures in a Sean "Diddy" Combs lawsuit.

On Monday, March 10, multiple major news outlets obtained copies of an amended lawsuit alleging gang rape of a woman at a home in Orinda, California in 2018. In the now-updated lawsuit, the court documents named Druski and Beckham of being one of the 20 suspects – including Diddy – in the alleged 2018 incident.

What we know:

According to E! News, who shared excerpts of the lawsuit, Druski was accused of rape in the lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs. Beckham is also accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, Ashley Parham, according to the Washington Post, who also shared excerpts of the lawsuit.

In the older version of the lawsuit, filed on October 2024, the defendants were previously listed as "John Doe." The updated court documents outed Beckham as the alleged identity of Doe, multiple reports say.

Drew "Druski" Desbordes (L) and Odell Beckham Jr. attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Druski took to social media over the weekend to deny the allegations.

Below is a statement issued by the comedian and social media star:

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false

narratives."

Beckham responded to Druski's post to show support for the comedia.

"Boy I’ll tell u what," Beckham wrote on social media. "This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I [know] who [I am], [I know] who [you] are, keep [your] head. That name will be cleared. [S**t's] stupid."



Beckham issued a statement on Monday, also denying any involvement in the alleged 2018 incident.

Below is a statement released by the NFL star:

"I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in CA. I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."