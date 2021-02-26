Drone helps capture serial arson suspect in Irvine

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of setting multiple fires along the 261 toll road in Irvine.

Crews were first called about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to a vegetation fire along the toll road near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway and eventually put out the blaze, said Sgt. Karie Davies with the Irvine Police Department.

Another fire broke out about two hours later, near Bryan Avenue, close to an apartment building, Davies said."As OCFA was extinguishing the second fire, IPD officers deployed a drone to look for additional fires and anyone in the area who may have been responsible," Davies said.

"As the drone operator was checking the area, he located a man starting a fire in the brush along the 261 Toll Road near Irvine Boulevard."

Jose Antonio Lozano Martinez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Orange County Jail, Davies said.

Martinez was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

