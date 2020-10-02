Driver sought in deadly Koreatown hit-and-run

A woman was killed early Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Koreatown, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Wilton Place and Fifth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities revealed the victim stopped her car in a traffic lane, ran out, and was struck as she was returning to her vehicle.

Investigators were canvassing surveillance footage that captured the entire incident and it is believed the victim may have been making a delivery.

The suspect who was driving a dark-colored sedan stopped for a moment before leaving the scene, officials said.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

