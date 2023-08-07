Driver pulled over for using mannequin in California carpool lane

Just exactly who are you trying to fool here?

A driver in the Bay Area was pulled over by California Highway Patrol after getting caught using a mannequin in the carpool lane.

CHP Marin posted the bizarre photo on Facebook showing the blow-up mannequin sitting in the backseat.

The heavily-tattooed mannequin is seen relaxing with sunglasses and a hat on.

"That moment you get pulled over for a carpool violation and your passenger in the back chooses to remain silent," CHP Marin captioned the photo.

