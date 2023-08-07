Expand / Collapse search

Driver pulled over for using mannequin in California carpool lane

California
California Highway Patrol pulled over the driver in the Bay Area for using a mannequin in an attempt to meet the requirement to drive in the carpool lane.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Just exactly who are you trying to fool here?

A driver in the Bay Area was pulled over by California Highway Patrol after getting caught using a mannequin in the carpool lane. 

CHP Marin posted the bizarre photo on Facebook showing the blow-up mannequin sitting in the backseat. 

The heavily-tattooed mannequin is seen relaxing with sunglasses and a hat on. 

"That moment you get pulled over for a carpool violation and your passenger in the back chooses to remain silent," CHP Marin captioned the photo. 
 