Driver pulled over for using mannequin in California carpool lane
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Just exactly who are you trying to fool here?
A driver in the Bay Area was pulled over by California Highway Patrol after getting caught using a mannequin in the carpool lane.
CHP Marin posted the bizarre photo on Facebook showing the blow-up mannequin sitting in the backseat.
The heavily-tattooed mannequin is seen relaxing with sunglasses and a hat on.
"That moment you get pulled over for a carpool violation and your passenger in the back chooses to remain silent," CHP Marin captioned the photo.