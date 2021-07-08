Man in custody after leading officers on brief chase

A man is being taken into custody after leading officers on a chase across Covina Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over East San Bernardino Road a little after 6:50 p.m. when the suspect driver stopped the car and tried to run away from officers on foot.

After a (very) brief foot chase, officers were able to take the man into custody.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was originally wanted for.

