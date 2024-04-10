Expand / Collapse search

Driver rescued, hospitalized after car plows into San Dimas building

Published  April 10, 2024 7:07am PDT
San Dimas
Firefighters were working to free a driver from the wreckage after a car crashed into a building in San Dimas.

SAN DIMAS, Calif. - A driver was rushed to an area hospital shortly after Los Angeles County firefighters freed them after their vehicle plowed into a building in San Dimas

The wreck was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Cienega Avenue. 

In their rescue efforts, firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the wreckage. Video from SkyFOX showed the overturned vehicle along with firefighters at the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available. 