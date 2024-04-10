Driver rescued, hospitalized after car plows into San Dimas building

A driver was rushed to an area hospital shortly after Los Angeles County firefighters freed them after their vehicle plowed into a building in San Dimas.

The wreck was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Cienega Avenue.

In their rescue efforts, firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the wreckage. Video from SkyFOX showed the overturned vehicle along with firefighters at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.