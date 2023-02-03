Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point

article

A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point.

Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58.

On Feb. 1 around 3 p.m., Mammone was rising his bike on Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway when he was hit from behind by a white Lexus. After the crash, the driver of the Lexus, identified as Smith, got out of the car and assaulted Mammone with a knife.

Witnesses said the suspect struck the bicyclist and proceeded to stab the victim at least once in the back.

Smith was detained by bystanders and then taken into custody. Mammone was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mammone was an ER doctor at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach where he had worked since 2011.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, there doesn't appear to be any connection between the two men.

Smith could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

City News Service contributed to this report