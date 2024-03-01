Drew Barrymore jokingly apologizes to FAA for recommending sex on a plane: It’s ‘wild’

article

Drew Barrymore revealed she is a fan of sex in the skies.

"Doesn’t it feel wild? It’s not the same," she told Christina Aguilera after the two bonded over both being members of the "Mile High Club."

While chatting on her talk show, Barrymore added, "If you’re curious like ‘Why are people doing it?’ I’m telling you, elevation, it feels different. I can’t recommend it more. Sorry FAA!"

"I was like, ‘Whoa!’" she continued, laughing.

The "Burlesque" star told Barrymore she had mixed things up mid-flight "multiple" times.

"You have to," the singer said. "We spend a lot of time on planes. We’ve got to figure it out."

The behavior can be risky though. Those who engage in sex on a passenger plane could potentially face arrest for indecent exposure or interfering with a flight crew.

The two women also bonded over how their daughters have used their racy pasts to push the boundaries with clothing choices.

Barrymore shared, "My daughter wants to wear a crop top, and I’ll say ‘No,’ and she’ll say, ‘You were on the cover of ‘Playboy.’"

Aguilera said she knew it would come back to her the moment she wore chaps in her 2002 music video for "Dirrty."

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top too, and I’m just like ‘Can we pull it down?’"

The 43-year-old said she tells her daughter that "certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions."

"Make it about other people," Barrymore noted, "That’s interesting."

Aguilera said she does not want to "scare" her daughter and have her "be afraid of the world" but "I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer added that she felt, with "Dirrty" and Barrymore’s "Playboy" cover, "We were expressing ourselves and how it felt best, I think, at the time," adding that it was not about pleasing anyone else.

Barrymore added, "I loved every minute of it."

Aguilera continued, "It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body."

Barrymore has two daughters: Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, and Aguilera has son Max, 16, and daughter Summer, 9.

