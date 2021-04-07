Dramatic video shows Bell Garden police officers escorting people out of burning home

A group of police officers is getting recognized on social media after they were seen rescuing people from a burning home.

The Bell Gardens Police Department shared a video on social media that showed the officers running to the fiery scene and then escorting people out to safety.

In the dramatic video, officers can be heard shouting "grab my shoulders" to the residents as the blaze's reflection can be seen at a nearby home.

"We are thankful and proud that Officer E. Perez, Officer R. Lopez, Officer G. Mendoza and Officer L. De La Torre acted quickly and managed to get everyone to safety," Bell Gardens PD tweeted.

