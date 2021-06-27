Dramatic multiple-county chase ends in horrific crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine

A man is in custody after he somehow survived a horrific single-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway after leading officers on a two-county chase.

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a pickup truck from the San Fernando Valley. The suspect continued leading CHP on a chase before crashing into a center divider at full speed in the Irvine area.

The suspect miraculously survived the crash. SkyFOX was over the dramatic scene when he immediately got out of the vehicle, threw his hands in the air and let officers take him into custody.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

