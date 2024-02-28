At concert, Drake gives $100K to fan who just finished chemo

A Drake fan who just finished chemotherapy and almost didn’t make it to his Nashville concert got the surprise of a lifetime when the rapper announced a $100,000 gift to her on stage.

Video from Lauren Schwallier, a breast cancer survivor who celebrated the end of chemotherapy with a floor ticket to Drake’s "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour," shows her holding a sign that said "NO MO’ CHEMO" on one side and "JUST FINISHED CHEMO" on the other.

After a few minutes, Drake acknowledges Schwallier and says, "I see everybody pointing to this sign and I can’t miss it.

"So, bring her to the front real quick. ’Cause this is an important moment," he continues.

Drake fan holds up sign saying No Mo Chemo and gets surprise gift from rapper (Lauren Schwallier via Storyful)

After he got her sign displayed on the jumbotron for the whole arena to see, he dropped the news:

"Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in the building right now. That’s a true soldier right there. I hope my manager doesn't kill me 'cause I've never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night," he said, then handed her a receipt.

"We're gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best. Nashville, make some noise for her one more time."

Schwallier told The Tennessean that the money "is just insane."

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"One thing led to another and I was at the front of the stage and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me! That's all I was focused on... and then just like the money on top of it is just insane," she said.

Schwallier told Storyful she has received the $100,000 from Drake and is forever grateful for the generous gift.