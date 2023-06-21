Dozens of chihuahuas in need of forever homes

A good Samaritan took in two dogs off the street.

Unfortunately for the good Samaritan, they didn't have the proper tools or resources to spay and neuter the dogs so the original number of two suddenly jumped to 80 over the last five years.

With the overwhelming situation in mind, Wagmor Pet Rescue is taking in as many as they can but the organization needs your help.

These 80 dogs are in need of forever homes and now Angelenos can check them out by clicking here for more information.