Downtown LA crime: Witnesses describe brutal stabbing as police search for suspect

The Brief The search is on for a suspect after a man was stabbed in downtown LA. Witnesses told FOX 11 "it was shocking." The victim was rushed to an area hospital and a motive for the attack is unknown.



Officials said a man in his 50s or 60s is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in downtown Los Angeles. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, according to police.

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m. on September 26, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 2nd and San Pedro streets. Officers found a male victim lying in the middle of San Pedro Street between Azusa and 2nd, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

LAPD officers immediately rendered aid before Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was said to be undergoing emergency surgery.

Police briefly detained two men at the scene but later released them. Investigators believe the suspect, described only as male, ran from the area and has not been located. Detectives from LAPD’s Central Division are now leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

The motive for the attack is unknown. Authorities have not confirmed whether surveillance footage has identified a possible lead.

What Witnesses Are Saying:

Witnesses spoke to FOX 11 about the brutal attack.

"It was shocking. I thought he was getting beat up on the floor until the suspect raised his hand and I saw the knife," said Brando Nocomedez, who was working security overnight for a scheduled production shoot in the area.

"He falls on his knees and the other guy starts running," added another security guard, Eddie Gonzalez.

Witnesses believe the victim is a transient and describe the knife-wielding suspect as a Hispanic man with an average build and a beard wearing a beanie, grey t-shirt, black shorts, and long white socks.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact the LAPD Central Division at 213-741-3770.