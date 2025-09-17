Metro service resumes after train derailment in downtown LA

The Brief A Metro train derailed in downtown LA on Tuesday afternoon. The incident led to a temporary disruption of services and buses were brought in to help transport passengers. Service resumed as scheduled by Tuesday night.



Metro service resumed as scheduled after a train derailment in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

What we know:

Transportation authorities said a Metro train derailed in the underground Seventh Street/Metro Center Station just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, located near Seventh and Flower streets.

While it's unclear how many people were on the northbound A Line train at the time of the incident, Metro officials said all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

As a result of the derailment, several services were disrupted for hours.

E Line trains heading toward downtown from Santa Monica were diverted back at Pico Station, while E Line trains originating in East LA turned back at Broadway Station. In addition, on the A Line, trains heading downtown from Long Beach were turned back at Pico Station, while trains from Azusa were turned back at Union Station. Buses were brought in to shuttle passengers between closed stations.

By 9:30 p.m., Metro officials said normal train service resumed.