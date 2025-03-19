Art exhibit celebrating Mattel’s 80th anniversary opens in downtown LA

The Corey Helford Gallery in downtown Los Angeles has partnered with Mattel Creations to present "Toys As Art, Art Inspired By Toys: Mattel's 80th Anniversary Group Exhibition".

The exhibit debuted on Saturday, March 15th, marking the kick-off of the legendary toy company’s year-long 80th anniversary celebration. The event features new and original, one-of-a-kind artwork, incorporating Mattel’s beloved toys and fandoms, from over 80 visionary artists around the globe.

Good Day LA spoke with some of the artists, including Gary Baseman. Baseman's career includes illustration for clients including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Wall Street Journal and the bestselling board game Cranium. He also did animation for the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning series "Teacher's Pet."

The exhibit runs until April 19.

