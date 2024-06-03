1 dead, 2 injured in downtown LA car-to-car shooting

Authorities said a car-to-car shooting in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District left one person dead and two others wounded.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Maple Avenue and 12th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were inside a vehicle stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up and the gunman appeared from the sunroof, police said. He fired several shots and the suspect vehicle drove away. Police had no description of the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed a male between 17 and 20 years old to a hospital, where he died from gunshot wounds. The second victim, a man in his 20s, was listed in critical condition. The third shooting victim, an 18-year-old woman, was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting was gang-related. No further information was immediately available.

It was the second deadly shooting involving victims in a vehicle in Los Angeles in less than 24 hours. At about 2 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot to death in front of 1122 Browning Blvd., about a block from USC. The victims were sitting in a silver sedan when a man believed to be about 35 years old walked up and fired multiple shots at them, then fled in a white older-model Toyota four-door sedan, police said.

There was no immediate indication that the two attacks were related.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Bureau at 213-996-4142 or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or weekends. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.