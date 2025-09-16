Fatal fire at downtown LA high-rise under investigation

Authorities said a body was found after a fire broke out inside a seventh-floor apartment of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise. Firefighters contained the flames but faced challenges due to heavy storage inside the unit.

What we know:

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 112 West 5th Street, where smoke was seen coming from a corner unit on the seventh floor of a 12-story residential building. Built in 1913 as the Rosslyn Hotel, the property has since been converted into the Rosslyn Lofts, a residential complex in the city’s historic core.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the apartment and quickly went into offensive mode. The fire was brought under control, but crews discovered a victim inside the affected unit.

Due to excessive storage conditions in the apartment, firefighters had to remove large amounts of debris to ensure no hot spots remained.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety evaluated the structure and determined it is safe for residents to return to the building. The LAFD arson unit is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

What they're saying:

"I couldn’t stay there because of the toxicity of the smoke. It’s the most significant fire we’ve had in the building," said resident Courtney Salmon.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.