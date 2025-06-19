Fire breaks out at commercial building in downtown LA

Firefighters are in offensive mode, working to extinguish flames on the roof of a building in downtown LA.

What we know:

The fire broke out early Thursday afternoon at a row of commercial units in the 200 block of East Winston Street.

According to LAFD, the fire extended to the adjacent commercial building. They say due to heavy storage load, firefighters were not able to reach the seat of the fire.

Images from SKYFOX showed flames shooting through the roof, with heavy dark smoke seen throughout the area.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of Los Angeles St., Winston St., Wall St., and E 4th St.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.