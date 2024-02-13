Downed tree in Beverly Crest knocks out power lines

A large tree fell and knocked down several power lines early Tuesday in Beverly Crest, closing a section of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

The tree collapsed near Eden Drive about 1 a.m. No one was hurt, and some parked vehicles in the area were not damaged.

Recent storms have saturated the soil across Southern California, and some communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the rain.

Nearby Mulholland Drive remains closed in the Studio City area after a major mud and debris flow left extensive damage.