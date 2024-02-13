Expand / Collapse search

Downed tree in Beverly Crest knocks out power lines

By CNS Staff
Published 
Los Angeles
City News Service

Downed tree in Beverly Crest

Coldwater Canyon at Eden Drive is closed and drivers are advised to find alternate routes due to this downed tree that took out power lines.

LOS ANGELES - A large tree fell and knocked down several power lines early Tuesday in Beverly Crest, closing a section of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

The tree collapsed near Eden Drive about 1 a.m. No one was hurt, and some parked vehicles in the area were not damaged.

Recent storms have saturated the soil across Southern California, and some communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the rain.

Nearby Mulholland Drive remains closed in the Studio City area after a major mud and debris flow left extensive damage.