50 never looked so sweet (and tasty)!

The Donut Man is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away free donuts to its first 500 customers on Monday, May 22.

The promo starts at 8 a.m. Monday, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony filled with free giveaways at 9 a.m.

All orders of $5 or more will get a free Anniversary Sprinkle Donut.