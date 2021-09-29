Dogs maul intruder found dead by Coweta homeowner, investigators say

Investigators say a possible intruder at home in Coweta County was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs. They say the resident returned home Friday morning and discovered a dead man on his front porch.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a dog attack. Investigators say the evidence indicates the man was inside where the dogs were located at some point but died outside the home.

Photos of two dogs seized by Coweta County animal control as investigators worked to determine how a man died at the home.

Investigators say the homeowner doesn’t know the man or why he would be in his home.

The man has been identified as Alex Binyam Abraha, 21, of Atlanta. Deputies say he had active warrants for his arrest in Fulton County.

Alex Abraha in a photo released by Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators

No charges are expected against the home owner. Authorities had seized the dogs as part of the investigation. It has not yet been determined what happens next for them.

Home on Walt Sanders Road in Coweta County

