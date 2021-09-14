Dogs compete in Southern California surfing contest

With the help of their human friends, some talented dogs took to the waves in a surfing competition.

On Sunday, about 70 dogs participated in Surf Dog Surf-a-thon in Del Mar.

The dogs took turns doing 10-minute heats based off weight class.

Performances were judged on the ability to stay on the board, how they rode the wave, and how much fun they were having.

According to a statement, this longest running doggie surf competition raises life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center.