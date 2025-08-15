Dog poop repeatedly thrown at LA County LGBTQ+ center

The Brief An LGBTQ+ center in Bell has repeatedly been targeted by someone throwing bags of dog poop on their awning. The center's executive director says this has been going on for months, but that it's gotten worse recently. Whoever is throwing the bags is doing it out of view of security cameras.



A local LGBTQ+ youth center has been targeted for months by a person or people repeatedly throwing bags of dog poop at their building.

What we know:

The Mi SELA LGBTQ Youth Resource Center in Bell has been dealing with the smelly situation for months, the organization told FOX 11, but the problem has gotten significantly worse recently.

Staff told FOX 11 that the vandal or vandals are tossing bags of poop on top of the awning in front of the building. They didn't realize the situation was as bad as it was until they started to notice the smell.

Credit: Latino Equality Alliance (@somoslea) via Instagram

What they're saying:

"It's been happening almost every night," said Eddie Martinez from the Latino Equity Alliance. "We did a good cleaning sometime in June, but recently we had to do it again because we had like 20 bags near our sign."

Martinez says whoever is tossing the bags is doing it out of view of the center's security cameras. "There's individuals that walk through the night, but you can't tell who it is," he said, adding that he thinks they need to invest in more cameras.

What's next:

For now, the center is redirecting their existing security cameras with the hope of catching whoever is behind the vandalism. They're also working with the local police department.