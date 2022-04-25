Dog missing from car stolen in East Hollywood

A pet owner is searching for her dog after her car was stolen with the pup inside in East Hollywood.

According to a police report, Loki's owner, Tara Luhv, had parked her Honda Pilot outside Dance Refuge located at 1146 N. Vermont Avenue Saturday around 2 p.m. as her daughter attended a gymnastics class.

Luhv said she brought Loki with them and left Loki in the car with it running. During a short moment of distraction, that's when the suspect took the car with Loki inside.

LAPD confirmed the car was recovered Sunday night but Loki remains missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

