Expand / Collapse search

Dog missing from car stolen in East Hollywood

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
East Hollywood
FOX 11

VIDEO: Car stolen with dog inside in East Hollywood

Authorities say a dog is missing after it was left inside a car that was stolen in East Hollywood.

EAST HOLLYWOOD - A pet owner is searching for her dog after her car was stolen with the pup inside in East Hollywood. 

According to a police report, Loki's owner, Tara Luhv, had parked her Honda Pilot outside Dance Refuge located at 1146 N. Vermont Avenue Saturday around 2 p.m. as her daughter attended a gymnastics class.

Stolen car with dog Loki inside

Luhv said she brought Loki with them and left Loki in the car with it running. During a short moment of distraction, that's when the suspect took the car with Loki inside. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

LAPD confirmed the car was recovered Sunday night but Loki remains missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 


 