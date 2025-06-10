Rapper Doechii condemns Trump’s immigration raids, protest crackdown at BET Awards

article

The Brief Doechii used her BET Awards speech to condemn Trump’s immigration crackdown and protest response. She questioned the use of military force against demonstrators exercising their rights. The speech comes as protests continue just blocks from the ceremony venue in Los Angeles.



Grammy-winning rapper Doechii used her first BET Awards win Sunday night to deliver a pointed message about the protests and immigration raids unfolding just outside the venue doors.

After accepting the award for best female hip-hop artist at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Doechii shifted from thanking fellow nominees to directly criticizing the Trump administration’s use of federal troops and immigration enforcement.

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," she said. "Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?"

Doechii’s words received loud applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

Why federal troops were deployed to Los Angeles

The backstory:

The protests in Los Angeles began after large-scale ICE raids and arrests targeting undocumented immigrants across the region. President Donald Trump responded by ordering the deployment of more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to assist with immigration enforcement and protect federal property.

California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, have condemned the move as unconstitutional and filed lawsuits arguing that the deployment was made without state approval. Some have accused the Trump administration of using military force to provoke chaos and intimidate protestors.

"People are being swept up and torn from their families," Doechii continued. "I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together."

SUGGESTED: Rapper The Game shares support for Latino community amid anti-ICE protests: ‘I stand with y’all’

What they're saying:

Doechii’s remarks quickly drew praise on social media and among attendees. While other artists have not yet spoken out during the ceremony, her speech set a sharply political tone amid what had otherwise been a celebratory night honoring the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards.

Why you should care:

The BET Awards took place just blocks from where National Guard troops are now stationed in response to protests.

As immigration enforcement actions continue, and as artists like Doechii use their platforms to amplify concerns about civil liberties, her speech underscores the growing intersection between entertainment and political activism.

What's next:

State officials are continuing to challenge the troop deployment in court, and protests are expected to continue throughout the week.

It remains to be seen whether more performers or public figures will join Doechii in publicly criticizing the federal crackdown.