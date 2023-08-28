Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin to undergo elbow surgery, out for rest of 2023

article

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Tony Gonsolin will no longer pitch in the 2023 season.

According to an announcement from the team, the former NL All-Star will have surgery on his right elbow.

Gonsolin endured a trying 2023 season as he battled minor injuries and struggled to regain his 2022 All-Star form as he finished this year with an 8-5 record and a 4.98 ERA in 103 innings. In the previous campaign, the "Cat Man" finished with a 16-1 regular-season record and a 2.14 ERA.

As of Monday evening, a timetable has not been announced on when Gonsolin, 29, would return to the mound.