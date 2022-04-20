LA Dodgers looking to sell renaming rights to field

Dodger Stadium could be adding a corporate name later on this year.

At this point, the name isn't being changed yet, but this could be another way for the league and the Dodgers to make some big money.

There is the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in a deal like this.

The Dodgers' iconic name will remain the same, but they are selling naming rights to the field.

This comes after the Dodgers partnered with marketing agency SPORTFIVE to land a sponsorship deal to name the playing field at the stadium, and to add advertisement patches to player uniforms - it's something Major League Baseball has avoided for years until now.

A similar deal was made with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, which brought in $100 million over five years.

The naming rights for the field could be negotiated separately, but Dodgers officials say one sponsorship for both would be ideal.

As for when we could see those advertisement patches on player uniforms, the league says they'll be debuted for the first time in its history next season in 2023.

