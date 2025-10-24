Inside Legend’s Attic: Where Dodgers history comes alive

Want to know where Dodger legend Orel Hershiser hangs out? Try Legend's Attic in Claremont.

Part store and part memorabilia gallery, it's a space meant to revolutionize the sports memorabilia landscape.

A collector can find one-of-a-kind treasures, like Vince Scully's last ESPY award, or Herchiser's 88 World Series jersey. There's memorabilia from players in basketball, football, even a fully operational Kobe game console.

Don't have that kind of money? Get a mystery deck of cards you can actually rip, or open, at the store to check if something really special is there.

There's also the opportunity to meet and get autographs from not only Hercheiser himself, but players like Yasiel Puig, Eric Gagne and many others.

Plenty of Dodger related stuff, though, which takes on a whole new meaning during the World Series, even if it's just to appreciate the amazing player artwork by well known artist, Dave Hobrecht.

Check out their website at legendsattic.com.