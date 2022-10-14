Dodgers in trouble as Padres' Snell silences LA's bats in NLDS Game 3

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to mount a comeback on the road against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

As Friday's postseason showdown heads to the fifth inning, the Dodgers are in trouble as they trail the Padres 2-1.

The Boys in Blue have struggled to figure out Padres' Blake Snell as the lefty – who remains on the mound for San Diego – have thrown four shutout innings.

The Padres drew first blood in the first inning after an RBI single from Jake Cronenworth to put San Diego on board 1-0. His teammate Trent Grisham doubled the Padres' lead after blasting a solo homer off Dodgers' Andrew Heaney in the bottom of the fourth.

The Dodgers finally scored in the top of the fifth inning after an RBI sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts to cut the Padres lead to one run.

If the Dodgers lose Friday, the team would be on the brink of elimination in this best-of-five series. The Boys in Blue had a promising start in the 2022 postseason, taking Game 1 at home, before dropping Game 2 Wednesday.

A series loss would mark a sudden and extremely disappointing finish to LA's historic 2022 season. The Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with a franchise-best 111-51 record. The team had also captured the division title weeks before the regular season even ended.

With the offseason acquisition of star first baseman Freddie Freeman via free agency last winter, the Dodgers were expected by many to make a World Series title run. The team's loaded roster even prompted manager Dave Roberts to guarantee a World Series title.

SERIES SCHEDULE

* = if necessary