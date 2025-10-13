Showdown in Milwaukee: Dodgers, Brewers face off in NLCS Game 1

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series beginning Monday in Milwaukee. The Dodgers are seeking their first win against the Brewers this season, having been swept 6-0 during the regular season. The Dodgers are considered the favorites to win the series and the World Series, with FanGraphs giving them a 70.5% chance to advance.



The National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers begins Monday, with the Brewers holding the best regular-season record in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers swept the Dodgers 6-0 during the regular season. However, the Dodgers are entering the series with a healthier roster and recent postseason success.

What we know:

The Dodgers and Brewers will face off in Game 1 of the NLCS in Milwaukee.

The Brewers had a 97-65 record, the best in MLB, while the Dodgers finished with a 93-69 record.

Milwaukee holds a significant advantage from the regular season, having swept Los Angeles in all six matchups.

For Game 1, the Dodgers will start Blake Snell, who was 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA in the regular season but did not pitch against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not yet named their starting pitcher, with manager Pat Murphy stating they may use an "opener."

The Dodgers enter the series having won five of their six postseason games, while the Brewers won a decisive Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs to advance.

What they're saying:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team is in a "much better spot" now than when they last faced Milwaukee, due to a healthier roster. He also believes the team is "playing better."

Regarding the Brewers' aggressive style of play, which included a league-leading 164 stolen bases, Roberts said, "when you have a lead, their aggression is more tempered. When the wind's at their back, they're very aggressive."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team is considering using an opener for Game 1 and mentioned left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Quinn Priester as possible options for their starting pitcher.

By the numbers:

According to the baseball statistics and analytics website FanGraphs, the Dodgers have a 70.5% chance of winning the series, while the Brewers have a 29.5% chance. The website also lists the Dodgers as the favorites to win the World Series with a 42.5% chance.

The Dodgers are making their record 17th NLCS appearance, having won nine and lost seven. The Brewers are making their third NLCS appearance, and their first since 2018 when they lost to the Dodgers.