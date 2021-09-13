'Doctor Who' actress Tanya Fear reported missing in Hollywood

A social media campaign is underway to find British actress Tanya Fear who was last seen in Hollywood. She is best known for her role in "Doctor Who."

Friends and family said they haven’t heard from her since last week and they reported her missing Thursday.

The actress, who lives near the Hollywood Bowl, had recently been on the comedy club circuit and according to her manager who spoke to her last week, she was in good spirits.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette spoke to Fear’s cousin who said the actress was seen at Trader Joe’s located near Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on Sunday. It was unknown if she was shopping inside the store or was spotted outside.

Fear is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and curly dark hair. She was last seen wearing a fitted short sleeve brown blouse with plaid pants or plaid shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

