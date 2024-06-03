DMV cutting down on in-person visits, moving tasks online

People won't be able to go to the DMV in person, starting Monday, to do some simple tasks.

That's because those tasks, like renewing a driver's license, for example, is now only available online.

The DMV said that last year, more than 2 million people visited offices like the one in Concord.

To cut down on wait times for in-person visits, the DMV is moving many tasks online.

"More than 90 percent of what you need to do at the DMV can be done online or through a different service channel," DMV spokeswoman Anita Gore said Monday.

Gore added that some of the reasons for the shift is money.

"We have recently taken some reductions in funding," Gore siad. "The Real ID temporary funding ended last year, and there were 1,000 positions associated with that funding."

Those tasks include:

,All vehicle registration renewals (that are not past due date) will have to be done online

Most driver's license renewals

Obtaining a copy of vehicle registration records and driver’s license records

Replacing lost or stolen license/identification

Some DMV tasks will have to be done in person. While most of the Real ID paperwork can be filled out online, people will have to physically enter a DMV office to take a photo and provide a fingerprint.

Some customers liked the change.

"That's good," said Noah of Lafayette. "Less lines. Less waiting."

Logan Lightsey of Martinez also was happy.

"People who work full time, it makes it really difficult to come in person," Lightsey said. "If you can do it from the comfort of your home, why not?"

Patricia Torres of Concord said she's "old school" and prefers to come in person.

"But things are changing," Torres acknowledged," and we just need to understand that. There's nothing we can do about it."

If you don't have internet access at home to do some of those tasks, the DMV also has self-service kiosks at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

Find kiosks in your neighborhood here.



