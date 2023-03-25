Diver dies after going missing in waters off Laguna Beach

article

A diver died at the hospital after he was reported missing for more than an hour off the shores of Laguna Beach Saturday.

Emergency were called to Shaw's Cove Beach just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after a scuba diver was reported missing. Crews searched the water for around an hour, before finding the 46-year-old man about 100 yards off the coast.

Lifeguards attempted to save the man's life before paramedics with the Laguna Beach Fire Department took him to the hospital. The diver was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2:30 p.m.

The diver has not yet been identified, as officials are still working to notify his family.